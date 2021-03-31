TSRTC driver killed in road accident in Khammam

The driver, M Srinivas Rao (48), died while undergoing treatment at the District Hospital

Khammam: An RTC bus driver died while eight others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a lorry and a bus at Kodad cross roads in Khammam rural mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The driver, M Srinivas Rao (48), died while undergoing treatment at the District Hospital. The incident occurred when the Kodad depot bus going to Kodad from Khammam was hit by a lorry coming in the opposite direction.

The lorry driver and cleaner suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police had to use an earth-mover to separate the vehicles to rescue the cleaner who was trapped in the lorry cabin, informed the local SI, Ramu.

In another incident at Karunagiri Munneru bridge, a car fitted with LPG kit was reduced to ashes following a short circuit in the vehicle. Those travelling in the car managed to alight before the car was consumed by the fire.

