TSRTC earns record revenue for Rakhi Pournami

While safely transporting 40.92 lakh passengers, the highest ever in a single day, the corporation pocketed Rs. 22.65 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) earned a record revenue on Thursday for Rakhi Pournami. While safely transporting 40.92 lakh passengers, the highest ever in a single day, the corporation pocketed Rs. 22.65 crore.

For the first time in the history of TSRTC, it achieved such a feat, making almost Rs 1 crore extra compared to last year when it earned Rs. 21.66 crore. This Rakhi, the buses traveled 36.77 lakh kms, an additional 1.23 lakh km from last year’s 35.54 lakh kms record.

The occupancy ratio (OR) of the buses in Nalgonda district also significantly increased. While last year it recorded 101.01 per cent OR, this year it grew to 104.68 per cent. Except for Narketpally, other six depots recorded more than 100 per cent occupancy in the buses.

Twenty depots – Huzurabad, Nalgonda, Bhupalpally, Husnabad, Parkala, Kalwakurthy Thorrur, Mahabubabad, Devarakonda, Yadagirigutta, Narsampet, Gajwel-Pragnapur, Kodad, Suryapet, Dubbaka, Jangaon, Siddipet, Godavarikhani, and Shadnagar – achieved occupancy ratio of more than 100 per cent.

“So far, in the history of combined Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, such a feat has not been achieved. Last year only 12 depots recorded OR of more than a hundred per cent, this year that increased to 20 depots,” said TSRTC Chairman, MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, and MD V.C. Sajjanar.

TSRTC also created an all-time record for Earnings per Kilometer (EPR). While Warangal-1 depot earned Rs. 65.94 for one km, Bhupalapally earned Rs. 65.64.