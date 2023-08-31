T-9 tickets suspension extended for three more days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: In view of increased footfall due to the Rakhi Pournami, Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to further extend the temporary suspension of T-9 tickets by three days.

These palle velugu bus tickets which were initially put on hold from August 29 to September 1 are now suspended till September 4. From September 5, the tickets will be available as usual.

“Like last year, this year too there is a rise in the number of passengers during Rakhi Pournami. Issuing T-9 tickets during this rush will be difficult as entering passenger details such as gender and age into the machines will be time-consuming. Because the rush of those returning has also increased, the suspension is extended,” said TSRTC Chairman MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar.

TSRTC has introduced two types of T-9 tickets for passengers traveling in Palle Velugu buses in the State. The ticket for two-way travel within a 60-km range is T-9-60 and is priced at Rs. 100. The T-9-30 ticket which costs Rs. 50 is for travel within a 30-km range.