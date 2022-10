TSRTC invites applications for ITI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has issued notification for admission into various trades of ITI (Industrial Training Institute) for the year 2022-2023.

Those interested can apply through https://iti.telangana.gov.in/ website and enter TSRTC code PU36000516 to apply.

The last date for applications is on October 17.