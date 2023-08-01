TSRTC workers across erstwhile Khammam celebrate merger with Govt

MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah along with the workers took part in ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portraits of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar at Sathupalli RTC depot

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

TSRTC workers celebrated the State government’s decision to merge the corporation with the government, at Sathupalli in Khammam district on Tuesday.

At Sathupalli RTC depot MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah along with the workers took part in ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portraits of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and distributed sweets.

The MLA said that the role of RTC employees in the achievement of Telangana State cannot be forgotten. As a result of years of struggle and the initiative of minister Ajay Kumar, the merger of the RTC into the government has become possible. It was a historic decision to merge TSRTC with the government and the Chief Minister has fulfilled the decade’s long dream of RTC employees, Veeraiah added.

