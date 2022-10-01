TSRTC operates special buses for Dasara

Hyderabad: Special buses from various locations in the city to neighbouring districts and States are being operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for Dasara festive season.

To make the travel more hassle free, many shuttle buses too are arranged for connectivity.

The festive season buses start from MGBS, A.S.Rao Nagar, ECIL, Jagadgirigutta, JBS, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Wave Rock, Aramghar, Uppal, KPHB, Miyapur, BHEL and LB Nagar.

According to the TSRTC, special buses from MGBS will go towards Rayalaseema, Khammam and districts of Andhra Pradesh and buses from A.S.Rao Nagar and ECIL will go towards Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru.

Likewise, from Jagadgirigutta, buses will go towards Warangal, Thorrur, Janagaon and Hanamkonda and from JBS, buses will go towards Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak and Adilabad districts.

Buses from Gachibowli, Madhapur and Wave Rock will head to Khammam, Bengaluru, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Amalapuram, Kakinada and Vijayawada. From Aramghar, buses will go towards all destinations of Mahabubnagar, Raichur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur and Bengaluru and from Uppal, buses will go towards Warangal.

Similarly, buses from KPHB, Miyapur and BHEL will go towards Khammam, Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem, Mangapet, Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru and Chennai. From LB Nagar, buses will go towards Nalgonda, Khammam and Andhra Pradesh.

The corporation said shuttle buses too have been arranged for the feasibility of passengers at MGBS, JBS, LB Nagar and Uppal.

For further details citizens can contact -040-69440000/ 23450033 or www.tsrtconline.in.