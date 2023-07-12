TSRTC plans to implement dynamic pricing system on Hyderabad-Tirupati route

The dynamic ticketing system means the prices of seats in the buses would be increased automatically as soon as tickets are being booked

07:00 AM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to implement dynamic pricing system in its buses running between Hyderabad and Tirupati. This could mean that those travelling between the two Telugu cities will now have to shell out more from their pockets.

The dynamic ticketing system means the prices of seats in the buses would be increased automatically as soon as tickets are being booked. Usually, there is good demand from citizens on the route and the RTC is planning to make the best use of the demand by introducing the dynamic pricing system.

In this system, higher ticket fares will be charged for lower berths in sleeper buses. In services with seating only, the first row of seats behind the driver, except for the last two rows of buses, the ticket charges are likely to be high.

After the State bifurcation, the TSRTC has steadily increased bus services from Hyderabad to Vijayawada and Tirupati. Following this, the APSRTC had reduced it services between these citizens and this in a way helped the TSRTC.

At present, Rs 1,060 is charged for Super Luxury bus, Rs 1,340 for Rajdhani AC Semi Sleeper bus, Rs 2,150 for Lahari AC Sleeper bus and Rs 1,580 for Garuda Plus bus plying between Hyderabad and Tirupati.

If this policy comes into force, an additional 25 per cent is expected to be charged on the current ticket prices on the RTC buses. According to information available, the ticket prices of RTC buses will be decided by estimating the ticket prices decided by the private operators at that point in time.

As a pilot project, RTC dynamic ticketing in buses running from various cities including Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Hyderabad to Vijayawada was implemented earlier and officials have found that the income has now increased by atleast 15 per cent on an average.

Thus, TSRTC is now preparing to implement it on Tirupati route as well.