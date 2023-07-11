Buoyed by Arunachalam Giri Pradakshina package tour success, TSRTC to run similar tours every month

Hyderabad: Enthused by the success for its package tour for Arunachalam Giri Pradakshina in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Guru Purnima, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to organise similar tour on full moon of every month.

This decision was taken after the super luxury buses which were run for the first time for the Giri Pradikshina received good response from the devotees. It has now decided to run special bus services from all district including Hyderabad depending on the passenger traffic on the full moon of every month.

TSRTC officials said the buses will take the devotees to the Arunachalam temple four hours prior to the starting of the Giri Pradikshina. The tickets will be made available for citizens at least ten days in advance.

These special buses will depart from Hyderabad as well as district and after visiting the Vinayaka Temple in Kanipakam in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh, will reach Arunachalam temple. Again after the Giri Pradikshina, the bus will leave for Golden Temple in Vellore in Tamil Nadu the same day evening and return to Telangana.

“The special buses which were arranged for the first time on the occasion of Guru Pournami, got an unexpected response from the devotees. First a super luxury bus was arranged. Within minutes all the seats were booked. Due to this, the services have been increased depending on the passenger traffic,” said Bajireddy Govardhan, Chairman, TSRTC.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, said, “We are also ready to run air-conditioned special buses if required by the devotees.”

For details interested devotees can contact TSRTC call center numbers 040-69440000 or 040-23450033. Advance reservation can be done on www.tsrtconline.in.