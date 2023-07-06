TSRTC deploys route monitoring officers to ensure hassle-free travel for students in Hyderabad

Depending on the passenger rush, the route monitoring officers will take instant measures to run or divert buses on those routes during peak hours

By C. Romeo Published Date - 07:20 AM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: To ensure hassle-free travel for school and college students, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Greater Hyderabad (GH) zone and city suburbs officials have started deploying route monitoring officers.

Apart from making elaborate arrangements for operating adequate buses on busy routes from various places to educational institutions, these officers will monitor students boarding buses. Special squads have also been deployed to ensure timely services. To get closer to citizens and provide better connectivity to educational institutions in the zone and simultaneously increase revenue, the corporation authorities, as part of a proactive measure have introduced the route monitoring officers system at various places to cater to the needs of school and college students.

There are around 2,000 schools, intermediate, degree, and engineering colleges under the Hyderabad zone. However, there are fewer bus services with trips mostly between 8 am to 10 am, forcing many students and youngsters to cram or squeeze into the buses or travelling on footboard in a risky manner.

Following requests from students and college authorities of a few institutions, the RTC authorities took measures in that direction. According to RTC officials, depending on the passenger rush, the route monitoring officers will take instant measures to run or divert buses on those routes during peak hours.

“These officers will respond to the passenger traffic and decide on allotting bus services and trips at all the locations where the demand is high. The special squads will inspect the bus stands and see to it that the bus services are run as per the schedule to avoid inconvenience,” a senior TSRTC official said.

Greater Hyderabad zone officials said an additional 500 bus trips too will be made for the convenience and safety of students adding that depending on the need, more trips too will be arranged.

