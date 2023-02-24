TSRTC MD Sajjanar directs officials to make arrangements for bus users

Sajjanar requested citizens to use the special discounts offers on various bus services and patronize the organization.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: In view of the summer setting in and temperatures already soaring high, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar directed officials to make necessary arrangements so that bus users do not face any problems while travelling.

During a review meeting with the Regional Managers, Depot Managers and other senior officials over a video conference on Friday, Sajjanar instructed to provide adequate drinking water facility at bus stands and bus stations apart from fans, air-coolers and benches for seating.

“Coming days are very crucial for the TSRTC and all officers and staff should be fully prepared for it. We should not forget that our duty is to provide better and quality services to the passengers,” Sajjanar said.

Also, there are many weddings and auspicious events in the month of March, and buses should be made available to people according to the traffic, he said adding that 10 per cent discount being given on hired buses should be explained to the people.

Sajjanar requested citizens to use the special discounts offers on various bus services and patronize the organization.