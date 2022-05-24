TSRTC to launch home delivery and pick up services

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

A cargo service bus of TS Road Transport Corporation. File Photo

Hyderabad: To bridge the last mile connectivity of courier and parcel services, TSRTC will be launching a home delivery and pick-up facility to enable the customers seamlessly book and take delivery of couriers without leaving their homes.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, said, “TSRTC buses ply to nook and corner of the Greater Hyderabad and are the lifeline that connects all the 33 districts in the state. And when it comes to the movement of goods and passengers, RTC is offering one-stop services. To efficiently bridge the last mile connectivity, TSRTC will shortly launch Home Delivery and Home Pick up services.”

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, sought the help of delivery partners, and channel service agents to join hands with TSRTC to make home delivery and pick up a robust engagement. This can be made possible with a vast network of 97 bus depots and 177 bus stations throughout the length and breadth of Telangana.

Interested candidates or firms were asked to mail their business details including potentiality and financial capability to splofficertsrtc@gmail.com. For further information, last-mile partners can contact ATM (CARGO), TSRTC, Bus Bhavan, Hyderabad at 9154197752 latest by May 27.

