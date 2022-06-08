TSRTC to levy diesel cess in view of increased fuel cost

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:01 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: In view of the increased cost of fuel, TSRTC on Wednesday said it has become inevitable to levy diesel cess which will be more for bus passengers travelling more distance and less for passengers travelling for a short distance.

The Corporation will be implementing the diesel cess in slabs of Rs.5 and above depending on the distance travelled by the passengers, in all types of services in districts and long distance services. In the case of Pallevelugu services, there will be no change in the minimum fare of Rs.10 so as not to burden the short distance travellers.

The diesel cess in Greater Hyderabad limits is not increased and passengers travelling in city buses are not affected. Also, in view of the increased cost of diesel, the TSRTC decided to increase the Students Bus Pass fares in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and in rural areas of districts also.

The last increase was done in the year 2019 marginally. Almost for three years, the bus passes charges were not increased even though the diesel price has increased multifold, it said.

The revised fares will come into effect from the 1st departure of June 9. Those passengers who have reserved their tickets in advance will not be levied the revised fares and difference in fare will not be collected. Bus passes issued at pre-revised rates will continue to be valid till the expiry of validity at old rates only, the TSRTC informed the passengers.