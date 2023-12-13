Telangana: Agriculture Minister stresses on tech to boost crop yield

He reviewed the functioning of the TS OILFED, TS Agros, Markfed and other agencies functioning in coordination with the Department of Agriculture addressing the issues of the farmers' community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao wanted the heads of the 14 corporations associated with the agriculture sector to set their primary focus on utilising agriculture technologies to boost crop yields and also to move forward in the direction of better planning and smarter management.

The heads of the TSSDC, TSSOCA, TRBS, HACA, TSHDCL, TSCRIC, TSCOUL, TS HOUSEFED, Agri innovation Hub and the TS Cooperative Tribunal, who all took part in the review, appraised the Minister about their operations in aid of the farming community.

The Minister said the agriculture sector was getting diversified with the successful adaption of new technology and that the government agencies must strive to contribute to viability of agriculture. The corporations should look beyond the business orientation to emerge more useful to the farmers, he stressed.

He wanted the corporation heads to focus attention on Central schemes and projects and ensure that farmers in the State would be able to avail their share of allocations. He stressed that the corporations functioning should avoid duplication of work and also directed the corporation heads to ensure that the lands meant for horticulture development with each of the corporations be fully utilized for departmental purposes.