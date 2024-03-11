TSSP 13th battalion constables shine in national event

Constable A Rajender won two silver medals, while Thirumalesh, another constable, bagged a silver medal at the national event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 06:29 PM

Mancherial: Two constables working with Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) 13th battalion-Gudipet excelled at the 72nd All India Police Sepaktakraw championship competition held at Nagpur in Maharashtra from February 26 to March 2. They were felicitated on the premises of the battalion at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal on Monday.

Constable A Rajender won two silver medals, while Thirumalesh, another constable, bagged a silver medal at the national event. Battalion commandant Syed Zamil Pasha, assistant commandants Narayana Das and Kalidasu congratulated the constables.