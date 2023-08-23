Telangana police constable dies in tragic misfire incident at Kabutar Khana Police Outpost

B Srikanth of the TSSP 12 Battalion in Nalgonda spoke over phone with someone between 1 a.m and 1.30 a.m and went into the rest room in the police outpost to take a break.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 AM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) head constable working on guard duty at Kabutar Khana Police Outpost at Hussainalam Alam died when his service weapon misfired on Tuesday night.

“Minutes after, a loud sound of gunfire was heard from the rest room. When his colleagues rushed into the room they found Srikanth lying in a pool of blood and the weapon a – carbine gun – kept on the floor. He was rushed to OGH hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” said Additional DCP (south) Syed Jahangeer.

The police said the incident occured when Srikanth, was counting the rounds (bullets). The bullet pierced through his forehead.

A case is registered. The body was shifted to OGH mortuary.