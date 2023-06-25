Telangana: Head constable found hanging in Sangareddy

06:00 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Sangareddy: A head constable, who was working at Mokila Police Station, was found hanging at his residence at Ayyappa Colony in Sangareddy town.

Manikyam (50), a native of Mallepally in Kondapur mandal, was living with his family in Sangareddy town for the last few years. His relatives suspect that he could have hanged himself to death following family disputes. The body was taken to the Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem. Police have registered a case and investigation is on.