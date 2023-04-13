TSWR COE-Bellampalli’s 3 students selected to Sainik School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Thu - 13 April 23

Mancherial: Students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)- Bellampalli excelled in the results of national level entrance test for admissions into Sainik Schools. The results of the entrance were declared on Wednesday.

TSWR CoE principal Saidulu Inala said three students of the institute got admissions into Sainik Schools by faring well in the entrance test. The students were Durgam Sanjay, Eskilla Rishik and Kampelli Jaswanth studying Grade X at the centre.

Meanwhile, nine students of the institution qualified to undergo IIT coaching at different CoEs by excelling in an entrance exam. The students included Aila Sairam, Gorlapalli Satwik, Kasarla Bhuvan Teja, Duguta Harish, Mudumadigela Sai Charan Teja, Kondagorla Siddarth, Udurukota Sriharshan, Illandula Maniteja and Kanukuntla Ram Charan Teja.

