TSWREIS flaws cause mental agony to students as they were allocated admissions into BiPC against their choice of MPC

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:48 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Karimnagar: In a strange incident, the flaws committed by the management of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) are causing mental agony for over 20 students, who were denied admission into the choicest course of the MPC group and forced them to join the BiPC group for the Intermediate education at the Centre of Excellence institutions.

The TSWREIS conducted a common entrance test for admissions into the Centre of Excellence (CoE) residential institutions for the academic year 2022-23 for admission into the Intermediate first year on February 20, 2022, and announced the results by informing the successful students to report to the respective COEs in the Telangana state.

The students who visited the CoEs were told that they were allocated to the BiPC group against their choice of MPC group. When the students and parents informed that they had not opted for the BiPC group in the application form, the COE authorities informed them that the head office had made an “allotment in that manner only”.

They also informed the parents and students to submit an application form for allotment of MPC group so that they would send the letter to the head office and if the vacancies arise they would allocate their choicest MPC group or else they should study in the BiPC group only.

“It is over one month, the TS social welfare residential educational institutions are playing with the precious career of the students by not allocating their opted course in spite of qualifying in the common entrance examination”, said a parent. Whether we should feel happy for securing admission into the prestigious COE or cry for securing admission into not interested BiPC course, he lamented.

“We have not opted for BiPC group in the application form itself, then how could the authorities allocate BiPC group against the wishes and interest of the students”, questions another parent from Karimnagar town. “The TSWREI is losing its sheen by committing mistakes and playing with the bright career of the students by denying their choicest course to study in COE”, he added.

“With the hope of securing admission in the prestigious COE, we have not applied for admissions into any government junior college. Now with the illogical decision of the TSWREI, the students are left on the roads as all the junior colleges have started their academic schedule a fortnight ago”, they stated.

The majority of students are in a state of depression as they could not get admission in their choicest MPC group in the COE or admission in any other government junior college to pursue MPC. The parents have appealed to the authorities concerned to provide admissions to the students in COEs as per their choice by allocating MPC group and not further cause mental agony.

