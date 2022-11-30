TSWREIS introduces French language training in degree Colleges

Updated On - 06:04 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: In order to help its students explore global employment avenues, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has introduced French language training in degree colleges.

TSWREIS will offer training to its students in association with the Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad.

Founded in 1883, Alliance Francaise is an international organization that promotes the French language and francophone culture around the world.

TSWREIS is currently running 268 residential educational institutions (from 5th standard to Undergraduate level) in the state of Telangana under the Ministry of Scheduled Caste Development, Government of Telangana.

TSWREIS believes in creating unlimited opportunities for its students. French language training is introduced in Degree Colleges in association with Alliance Francaise, Hyderabad to help students explore global employment avenues. pic.twitter.com/OR2aTvJZSh — TSWREI SOCIETY (@TSWREISOCIETY) November 30, 2022