TSWREIS issues notification for Inter first-year admissions

The application fee is Rs 100 and the last date to apply is June 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:12 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has issued a notification for admissions into the intermediate 1st year for the academic year 2023-24.

The admission will be made into 103 colleges, offering courses such as MPC, BPC, MEC, CEC, HEC & Vocational courses in English medium.

The students who passed the 10th class Public Examinations in March 2023 from SSC/ICSE/CBSE on a regular basis are eligible to apply for admission into Intermediate 1st year in General and Vocational courses.

To get admission, the annual income of the parent should not exceed Rs 1, 50,000 in rural areas and Rs 2, 00,000 in urban areas per annum.

Also, the age of the students should not exceed 17 years as on August 31, 2023; however, ST students will get an age relaxation of 2 years.

For further details, students can visit the official website, www.tswreis.ac.in.