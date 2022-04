TSWREIS: Last date for online applications for admissions into Class V is Apr 14

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:37 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for admissions into Class V in Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies for the academic year 2022-2023 has been extended up to April 14. Earlier, the last date was April 7.

The entrance exam will be conducted on May 8 from 11 am to 1 pm in designated centres across Telangana. Candidates can utilise toll free number 1800 425 45678 for admission related queries. For information relating to prospectus, eligibility criteria and submission of online applications, they can visit any of the websites- https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in/, https://www.tswreis.ac.in/, http://www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in/, http://www.mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in/.