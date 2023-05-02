TT News: Top 10 International developments of the day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma to teach at Tokyo University

The University of Tokyo announced that Jack Ma will give lectures to students on sustainable agriculture and food production. His tenure as a visiting professor will begin on May 1 and continue till October 31. For more info: https://telanganatoday.com/jack-ma-to-teach-at-tokyo-university-on-sustainable-agriculture-food-production

Israel unlikely to meet 2030 climate goals: Report

Israel is unlikely to meet its 2030 climate goals set by the government, according to a report issued by the country’s Ministry of Environmental Protection. It also warned failure to meet the climate goals will result in significant damage to the economy, health, environment, and Israel’s position in the world. For more info: https://telanganatoday.com/israel-unlikely-to-meet-2030-climate-goals-report

Over 20,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine war since Dec 2022: NSC

The US National Security Council (NSC) said that Russia has suffered more than 1,00,000 casualties in its ongoing war against Ukraine, including over 20,000 killed in action, since December 2022. NSC’s spokesman John Kirby added that 80,000 troops have also been injured. For more info: https://telanganatoday.com/over-20000-russian-troops-killed-in-ukraine-war-since-dec-2022-us

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ leaked on Twitter

Animated adventure film ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ was leaked online on Twitter and over nine million people illegally watched the movie before it was removed. It was uploaded by a Twitter user on April 28. For more info: https://telanganatoday.com/super-mario-bros-movie-leaked-on-twitter-gets-reportedly-over-nine-million-views

Top AI scientist at Google quits job, warns about potential dangers of AI

Touted as the ‘Godfather of AI’, computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton quit his job at Google and warned the world of the adverse effects of artificial intelligence technology. According to reports, he warned about AI systems such as ChatGPT could soon become more intelligent than humans and poses profound risks to society and humanity.

Novak Djokovic will take part in US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

Tennis star Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at this year’s US Open after the United States announced the end of Covid-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers from May 11. Earlier this year, Djokovic was denied entry to the US over his vaccination status, so he had to withdraw from Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments in March. For more info: https://telanganatoday.com/novak-djokovic-can-play-at-us-open-as-vaccine-mandate-for-international-travellers-set-to-end

A simple urine test can detect early cancer

Engineers at MIT have designed a new nanoparticle sensor that could detect early diagnosis of cancer with a simple urine test. It can be performed using a strip of paper, similar to an at-home Covid test. For more info: https://telanganatoday.com/newly-developed-censor-can-detect-early-signs-of-cancer-distinguish-type-of-tumours-study

