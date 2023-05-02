TT News: Top 10 national developments of the day

Catch here all the top national developments which have occured during the day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:11 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Rare black tiger found dead in Similipal forest

A rare black (pseudo-melanistic) tiger has been found dead in the Similipal National Park in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The dead tiger has been identified as T 27, male aged about 3.5 years, the field director said. Click here to read more: https://telanganatoday.com/rare-black-tiger-found-dead-in-odishas-similipal-reserve

Isha Ambani makes Met Gala appearance in black satin saree-gown

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala 2023. She walked the red carpet in a beautiful Prabal Gurung’s black silk saree gown. Click here to read more: https://telanganatoday.com/isha-ambani-makes-met-gala-appearance-in-black-saree-gown

‘Tiger 3’: Shah Rukh Khan to begin shoot with Salman Khan on May 8

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan’s next action-thriller, ‘Tiger 3’ on May 8. Both Shah Rukh and Salman Khan will be doing some insane action sequences in Tiger 3. Click here to read more: https://telanganatoday.com/shah-rukh-salman-to-shoot-for-tiger-3-special-sequence-on-this-date

CM Stalin demands all central govt exams be conducted in regional languages

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin demanded to conduct all central government examinations in regional languages. He also welcomed the Centre’s decision to conduct the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) exams in 13 regional languages besides Hindi and English. Click here to read more: https://telanganatoday.com/tamil-nadu-cm-stalin-demands-all-central-govt-exams-be-conducted-in-regional-languages

Gambhir, Kohli fined 100% match fees after verbal spat

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir who were involved in a verbal spat after Monday’s match were fined. Both Virat and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Click here to read more: https://telanganatoday.com/ipl-2023-gambhir-kohli-fined-100-match-fees-after-verbal-spat

Actor Karthi’s fans from Japan fly to Chennai to watch ‘PS-2’

Fans of star Karthi flew down from Japan to watch his latest release ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ with Tamil audience. They also met Karthi at his residence as the actor welcomed them home. Click here to read more: https://telanganatoday.com/japanese-fans-travel-to-chennai-to-see-ps-2-karthi-welcomes-them-home

Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP president

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar today announced that he is stepping down from his post soon. He made the announcement during the release of his autobiography, “Lok Majhe Sangaayi – Political Autobiography”. Click here to read more: https://telanganatoday.com/sharad-pawar-steps-down-as-ncp-president

Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 81.88 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 81.88 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The rupee was trading at 81.8275 per U.S. dollar, having reached 81.7325 earlier. Click here to read more: https://telanganatoday.com/rupee-falls-6-paise-to-81-88-against-us-dollar

Villager abducted, killed by Naxalites in Bijapur

A 28-year-old man was allegedly abducted and killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district. The body of Hadma Avlam, a resident of Tarrem village, was found on a field this morning, police said. Click here to read more: https://telanganatoday.com/chhattisgarh-villager-abducted-killed-by-naxalites-in-bijapur

Gold drops by Rs 225, silver declines Rs 380

Gold price declined Rs 225 to Rs 60,075 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a fall in precious metal prices internationally. Silver also went lower by Rs 380 to Rs 75,600 per kg. Click here to read more: https://telanganatoday.com/gold-declines-rs-225-silver-plunges-rs-380

US FDA puts hold Sun Pharma’s trials on dermatological drug

The US FDA directed Sun Pharma to stop trials of a dermatological drug with a 12 mg dose regimen as its usage could lead to blood clots. The US health regulator is expected to state the concerns in a formal letter within the next 30 days. Click here to read more: https://telanganatoday.com/usfda-puts-on-hold-sun-pharma-trials-on-dermatological-drug

Pakistani intruders shot dead by BSF in Rajasthan

Two Pakistani infiltrators crossing the international border were killed by Border Security Force (BSF) troops at Barmer Wala post in the Gadarrod police station area on Tuesday. Click here to read more: https://telanganatoday.com/2-pakistani-infiltrators-killed-by-bsf-in-rajasthans-barmer