TT-NT Property show will help people make right investment move: Karimnagar RDO

Maheshwar said a show on this scale and grandeur was a first, and advised Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today to conduct more such shows in future

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 10:00 PM

Maheshwar said a show on this scale and grandeur was a first, and advised Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today to conduct more such shows in future

Karimnagar: Karimnagar RDO K Maheshwar opined that property shows would help the people to take a decision before purchasing lands or houses according to their choice.

Participating in the concluding session of the two-day property show organized by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today at the Revenue Gardens here on Saturday, the RDO appreciated the organisers for conducting the show. It was not possible for the people to come to an understanding about purchasing properties without enquiring about it. Property shows therefore would help the people to conduct an enquiry about the cost and other details of the property.

Also Read Namasthe Telangana-Telangana Today Property show evokes good response in Karimnagar

Stating that he had seen a number of property shows, Maheshwar said a show on this scale and grandeur was a first, and advised Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today to conduct more such shows in future.

More than 1180 people visited different stalls established in the property show.

Kothapalli Municipal Chairman Rudra Raju, KDCC bank CEO Satyanarayana, Namasthe Telangana Branch Manager cum Bureau Chief K Prakash Rao, Advertisement Manager Mallaiah and others were present.