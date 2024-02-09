Namasthe Telangana-Telangana Today Property show evokes good response in Karimnagar

Various sections of the people were seen visiting the stalls set up as part of the property show and enquiring about the worth of open plots, apartments, bank loan facility apart from raising other queries

Karimnagar: The Property show being organized by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today in Karimnagar evoked a good response from the public on the first day. The two-day property show started in Revenue Gardens here on Friday.

Various sections of the people were seen visiting the stalls set up as part of the property show and enquiring about the worth of open plots, apartments, bank loan facility apart from raising other queries. People also enquired about rooftop solar power systems including the investment required to set up solar panels for single and double bedroom houses, bank loan facility, subsidy, net metering and others.

Senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar along with NAFSCOB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Karimnagar DCCB vice-chairman P Ramesh and others inaugurated the property show.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar appreciated Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today for organizing the property show. Terming it as a good initiative, he said it would be helpful to people looking to buy properties in Karimnagar and Hyderabad. Karimnagar has turned into the most happening city in Telangana after Hyderabad city in terms of development and real estate growth., he said.

After the formation of Telangana, Karimnagar, which is strategically located in the north Telangana region, is making steady progress on all fronts because of availability of water through Lower Manair Dam. Availability of water would play a vital role in the development of areas. When compared to previous years, per capita consumption of water has been enhanced. Karimnagar would never face water scarcity problems since LMD is located besides the town as well as Mid Manair reservoir in the upstream of it, he said, adding that Karimnagar was going to develop in a big way in the near future if all the ongoing works were completed.

Mayor Sunil Rao said that when new districts were formed, people were apprehensive about the growth of the Karimnagar town. However, the real estate had grown with double speed. The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar gave permission for the construction of 4,700 houses from 2010 to 2016. However, in between 2017 to 2023, permission was given for 8,300 houses including 250 apartments. On the other hand, the radius of Karimnagar town had increased to 61 km from 24 km with the merger of surrounding villages into the MCK.

Telangana Publications Private Ltd General Manager (Advertisements) N Surender Rao, Karimnagar Branch Manager and Bureau In-Charge K Prakash Rao, Karimnagar Manager (Advertisements) Mallaiah and others were present.