TTD inaugurates Tirumala Temple in Jammu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:50 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Jammu: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) inaugurated the Tirumala Balaji Temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The temple, located at scenic Shivalik forest in Majeen, is one of the largest temples in the region. It was inaugurated by Union Minister Amit Shah via video conference, in the presence of TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, MP Vemireddy, and TTD North LAC Chairperson Prashanthi Reddy.

The temple was built on a 62-acre land at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. It falls on the route between Jammu and Katra, near the Mata Vaishno Devi temple. The temple is a replica of the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, and is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as

Balaji.

The inauguration of the temple is expected to boost religious tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The temple is expected to attract millions of devotees from across the country and abroad.