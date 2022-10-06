TTD to conduct Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam in Hyderabad from Oct 11

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:02 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to organise ‘Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam’ in a grand manner from October 11 to 15 in the city.

The move comes in an effort to showcase the various rituals performed at Tirumala temple for the benefit of devotees in their neighbourhood. The five-day event will take place at NTR Stadium.

Reputed persons are being roped in to deliver religious commentaries, performing devotional music, and dance forms in an alluring manner. Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam is reviewing the arrangements for the event.

Regular activities will take place from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm for five days. Vasanthotsavam will be held on October 11 while Sahasra Kalasabhishekam on October 12, Tiruppavada Seva on October 13, Nijapada Darshanam on October 14, and Srinivasa Kalyanam on October 15 from 6:30 am to 8:30 pm.