Hyderabad: TTD appoints Mittapally Venkatesh as member of Local Advisory Commitee

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Mittapally Venkatesh.

Hyderabad: Mittapally Venkatesh of Hyderabad has been appointed as a Member of the Local Advisory Committee, Hyderabad by TTD.

Venkatesh thanked AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Y.V.Subba Reddy, MLA and Government Whip Guvala Balaraju and Chevella MP, G Ranjith Reddy for their support and wishes.

Prior to this, Mittapally Venkatesh worked as a member of consultative committee of the Food corporation of India (FDI) from the state.