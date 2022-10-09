TTD to hold Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam at NTR Stadium from Oct 11

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:35 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: Providing an opportunity for the devotees to witness the daily pujas/rituals and festivities conducted for Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, a ‘Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam’ will be held by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at NTR Stadium here in the city from October 11 to 15.

Speaking to the presspersons here on Sunday, TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam said the Vaibhavotsavam will be held on October 11 from 10 am to 11.30 am, Sahasra Kalasabhishekam on October 12 from 8.30 am to 10 am, Tiruppavada Seva on October 13 from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, Abhishekam from 8.30 am to 10 am on October 14 followed by Nijapada Darshanam from 10 am to 12 noon on the same day. A grand Srinivasa Kalyanam will be held on October 15 from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

The Ankurarpana Puja will be held on October 10 and every day from October 10 to 15, Thomala Seva will be performed from 6.30 am to 7.30 am, Archana from 7.30 am to 8.15 am. The other sevas will also be performed both in the morning and the evening.

Elaborate arrangements were being made for the smooth conduct of the event and as devotees in large numbers are expected to come, LED screens will be installed at the stadium, said Veerabrahmam. “Lakhs of devotees will have the opportunity to witness the regular, weekly services and festivals of Lord Venkateswara at the programme,” he said adding that devotees in large numbers participated in the recently held Vaibhavotsavam in Nellore.

Sales counters of TTD Panchgavya products will be set up at the venue and TTD officials were asked to pay special attention to sanitation, distribution of food, transportation, accommodation and arrangement of a photo exhibition.

Discourses will be organised and the rituals will be explained in detail at the programme being sponsored by Vamsiram Builders, Harsha Auto Group and Aparna Group.