Recommendation letters won’t be considered during ‘Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam’: TTD EO

Reiterating that recommendation letters for special Darshanam would not be considered during the 10 days, TTD EO said that tickets will be issued only to the individuals who fall under the protocol guidelines.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Dharma Reddy, said on Monday, that devotees who obtain the ‘Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam’ on any of the 10 days from December 23 to January 1, would attain the merit.

He requested the devotees to get accommodation facility in Tirupati, as accommodation facility in Tirumala is limited.

“4.25 lakh tokens will be issued to Sarvadarshan devotees in Tirupati from December 22 for 10 days,” he added.

Requesting devotees with tokens to come to Tirumala only 24 hours before their designated time slots, Dharma Reddy said that accommodation facility in Tirumala will be provided only to devotees who have darshan token.

“Devotees without token will not get accommodation and darshan facilities even if they come to Tirumala,” he said.

The TTD EO announced that a procession the Swarna Ratham will be taken out at 9 am on December 23.