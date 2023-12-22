Vaikunta Ekadasi: Tension grips Tirumala as TTD restricts darshan

It's important to note that TTD had already begun issuing darshan tokens for sarva darshan on Thursday night itself, anticipating the high volume of pilgrims for Vaikunta Ekadasi. Devotees with these tokens will still be permitted for darshan as per the original plan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:45 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

TTD

Tirumala : Tensions flared in Tirumala after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities restricted access to the sarva darshan queues for devotees without tokens. The decision stemmed from concerns about managing the massive influx of pilgrims visiting Tirumala for the ongoing Vaikunta Ekadasi festivities.

Earlier, TTD had announced that devotees without tickets would be permitted for sarva darshan, the free darshan queue. However, with Vaikuntam Queue Complex-2 and Narayanagiri Shed overflowing with devotees, officials feared chaos at the Vaikunta dwara darshan, a special darshan during Vaikunta Ekadasi. As a result, they stopped entry for devotees without tickets to the sarva darshan queues.

This sudden change triggered a skirmish between TTD vigilance staff and some devotees who had arrived without tickets and were hoping for darshan. Officials, however, reiterated that only devotees with valid darshan tickets will be allowed into the queues.

