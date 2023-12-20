| Another Leopard Seen In Tirumala Officials Issue Alert For Devotees

Another leopard seen in Tirumala, officials issue alert for devotees

TTD officials have appealed to devotees to be alert and cautious while trekking on the Alipiri-Tirumala walkway and urged them to walk in groups only.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 AM, Wed - 20 December 23

Tirupati: Movements of a leopard were spotted on the pedestrian route near Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, raising concerns among Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials who have issued an alert for devotees trekking to the temple.

TTD officials have appealed to devotees to be alert and cautious while trekking on the Alipiri-Tirumala walkway and urged them to walk in groups only.