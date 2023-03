Ankesh thrashes Sainath in men’s singles second round of 13th Tennis Open tournament

| Ankesh Thrashes Sainath In Mens Singles Second Round At 13th Tennis Open Tournament

Hyderabad: Ankesh Bhargav thrashed Sainath 8-0 in the 30 men’s singles second round of the 13th Tennis Open tournament, being organised by Hyderabad Open Tennis Association and Jubilee Hills International Club, held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Results: Men’s Singles: 30 Years: Ankesh Bhargav bt Sainath 8-0, Eshwar Sai bt jayesh 8-3, Anirudh Sompalli bt Pramod 8-1, Suresh bt Sirasala 8-0; 40 Years: Bose Kiran bt Chandrashekhar 8-3, Ashwin Kumar bt Jahangir 8-3, Yogesh Tambe bt Suresh Muthu 8-4, Srikanth Nimmagadda bt Dasu 8-0, 50 Years: Neelkant bt Sudhakar 8-1, Lagadapati Sridhar bt V Satyanarayana 8-1, 60 Years: Meher Prakash bt Sathya 8-0, K P Rao bt Sanjay 8-4; 70 Years: V Gajapathy bt Krishana Kumar Ragava Rao bt Kulasekhar 8-4; Women’s Singles: Sowmya Naidu bt pranhita 8-0, Gayatri bt Prashanti 8-2, Aruna Bhaskar bt Alekhya 8-4, Janaki bt Neelam Chopra 8-0.

