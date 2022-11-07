Twitter asks tweeps to return after layoffs

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:12 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Twitter Inc. has fired about 3,700 employees out of 7,500 employees across the globe as part of mass layoffs, ordered by its new owner Elon Musk, who is looking to make his $44-billion acquisition work.

Hyderabad: After Twitter laid off approximately half of its staff on Friday, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return.

Some of these employees have been asked to return by the company mentioning they have laid them off by mistake. Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience will be necessary to build new features in the app.

The world’s richest businessman Musk began his mass layoff in India at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.

Tweets by a few staff members of the company said that teams responsible for communications, product, content curation, engineering, human rights, and machine learning ethics were a few of those teams that were laid off.

“Multiple sources and Twitter Blind chats now saying that the company has begun to reach out to some people it laid off yesterday asking them to come back. Whoops!(sic),” tweeted Casey Newton, a contributing editor for the ‘Verge’ and the founder of the tech-and-democracy-focused Platformer newsletter.

Multiple sources and Twitter Blind chats now saying that the company has begun to reach out to some people it laid off yesterday asking them to come back. Whoops! 🥴 — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 6, 2022

Twitter is also planning to release their new features of the Twitter Blue subscription plan, offering a verification check mark for any user who pays the monthly fee. The company also said it will soon launch other features, including half the ads, the ability to post longer videos and get priority ranking in replies, mentions, and searches.

Twitter would ban accounts that impersonate others after several high-profile users changed their names and pictures to match one of his. “Any name change at all will cause a temporary loss of a verified check mark,” Musk tweeted.

Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022