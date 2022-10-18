Twitter explodes as Mohammad Shami rules roost in comeback match

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:21 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: India beat Australia in a warm-up match yesterday by six runs, but it was Mohammad Shami, who hogged all the limelight by claiming 4 consecutive wickets in the last over of the practice match.

The match boiled down to 11 runs required off the last 6 balls, and Captain Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Mohammad Shami to finish the final over of the match.

Shami conceded 4 runs in his first two balls and then claimed 4 consecutive wickets in the next four balls of the final over. He took the wickets of Mohammad Shami, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, and Kane Richardson.

Mohammad Shami failed to secure a place in the initial squad announced by the BCCI for the world cup, but Shami replaced Jasprit Bumrah after the latter picked up an injury.

Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from praising the performance of the fast bowler.

“Wild card entry Shami bhaii,” wrote one user.

“Shami is back. Death bowler specialist” wrote another.

“Perfect Yorkers in death, you heard correctly, Shami is Back,” a third user commented.

Later on, the Indian spearhead took to Twitter to thank his supporters.

Thank you everyone for your love and support. The hard work is paying off. Just feels great to be back on the field, playing for #TeamIndia. Onwards and upwards.#mdshami11, he captioned the tweet.

Thank you everyone for your love and support. The hard work is paying off. Just feels great to be back on the field, playing for #TeamIndia. Onwards and upwards.#mdshami11 pic.twitter.com/xmLNOKDSZ7 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 17, 2022