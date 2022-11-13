| Twitterati Circulate Memes On Indians Being Confused About Whom To Support For T20

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:56 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

As the finals between England and Pakistan are going on and India lost to England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, the Indian team is out of the World Cup.

So now, memes are doing the rounds of social media about India watching the match and being confused about which team to support. While a few are in support of Pakistan and a few others are supporting England, many seem to be still confused and are just watching the match (preferring to not take the wrong side).

“An Indian is holding a Pakistani flag in the finals Supporting Pakistan against England,” a user tweeted.

An Indian is holding a Pakistani flag in the finals Supporting Pakistan against England. 👏🏏#T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/QMyS4eMyLL — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 13, 2022

Other users circulated memes with pictures tweeting “Indian freedom fighters seeing Indians supporting England.”

While many others have circulated memes on how Indians are silently watching the match confused about who to support.