Twitterati praise Naga Chaitanya’s performance in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:12 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been receiving positive reviews after its release today despite the film being trolled heavily earlier. Naga Chaitanya, who made his Bollywood debut with an extended cameo role in the film, effortlessly fits into Bubba’s role in ‘Forrest Gump’. Bubba becomes Bala, Aamir’s Kargil War partner who co-creates a ‘chaddi-banyan’ company with his comrade. The Telugu film star’s performance is being appreciated by Twitterati, who feel he left a huge mark despite a small role.

Chaitanya began trending on Twitter on Thursday. “Naga Chaitanya gave an impressively amusing performance,” tweeted one person. “Surprise package of Laal Singh Chaddha. What a performer you have become off late Naga Chaitanya. Like your dad said, it was so good and delightful to watch you grow as an actor,” added another Twitter user.

“I’m watching the movie for Naga Chaitanya, I love him,” a fan tweeted. “Naga Chaitanya does a neat job in the role of Bala,” added another fan.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is now screening in theatres near you.