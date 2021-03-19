Two arrested for cheating bank in Nizamabad

According to CI M Prasad, the accused identified as Malvat Rajaravi, Bukhya Vittal and Lakavat Prem collided with the Pedda Valgot Telangana Grameen bank manager Rangachary and availed the loan with fake documents

Nizamabad: A bank official and three others allegedly collided with each other and availed Rs 24 lakh loan through fraudulent means from Telangana Grameena bank at Pedda Valgot village of Dharpally mandal in Nizamabad district.

The issue came to light after the bank manager lodged a complaint with the Dharpally police. According to Circle Inspector M Prasad, the accused identified as Malvat Rajaravi of Potnoor, Bukhya Vittal of Ravutla Pata Thanda and Lakavat Prem of Maddul Thanda collided with the Pedda Valgot Telangana Grameen bank manager Rangachary and availed the loan between 2014-2017. They allegedly furnished fake passbooks and Aadhaar to claim the loan with the active help of the bank manager, the police said.

The police took Malvat Rajaravi and Bukya Vittal into custody on Friday sent them to remand. Bukya Vittal was working as a compounder at Indialwai primary health centre. The accused bank manager Rangachary and Lakavat Ravi are absconding.

