Two arrested for threatening hotel owner in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Osman ul Hassan (29), and a juvenile aged 17-years, both residents of Hussaini Alam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons who threatened a shop keeper with an air pistol and a dagger, were arrested by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team along with the Saifabad police on Saturday.

An air pistol and a dagger were seized from them.

DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao said on December 18, around 7 am, Osman and the juvenile went to a hotel at Saifabad and consumed tea. Later, they went to the counter to pay the bill and gave Rs. 2,000 note to the hotel owner.

“The hotel owner told the duo that he did not have change and asked them to get the exact amount. This resulted in an argument and Osman took out the airgun and threatened the hotel owner while the juvenile showed him the knife. They left without paying the bill,” he said.

On a complaint, the Saifabad police booked a case and with the help of Task Force team arrested Osman and the juvenile.