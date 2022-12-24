Rachakonda police secure a conviction rate of 59 per cent in 2022

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:15 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: In the year 2022, the Rachakonda police disposed a total of 11,104 cases and secured convictions of the suspects through the courts in 6,503 cases , a conviction rate of 59 per cent.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat on Saturday said a mechanism was followed wherein the court constables/head constables, investigation officers, witnesses and other stake holders work in coordination to ensure there were no flaws during the trial. The court work supervisor wing guides the investigation officer from time to time to ensure the case ends up with conviction of the suspects.

In 22 cases, the police managed to secure life imprisonment for the guilty followed by 20 years imprisonment in five cases, 10 years in three cases, seven years in one case, five years in five cases and three years in 15 cases. “Convictions in a total of 267 contested cases were secured through courts. It is because of the hard work of the investigation officer and public prosecutors,” said the Commissioner.

For the fourth consecutive year, Rachakonda Commissionerate stood first in getting convictions under major crime heads, he said adding that it registered 93 per cent convictions in major crime heads like rape, murder, dacoity, POCSO etc in 2022.

Two important convictions were life imprisonments to Anthony George and Vijay Kumar for sexually assaulting a 70 year-old woman at Malkajgiri and of Mantri Nagesh for sexually assaulting a disabled minor girl in Yadadirigutta police station limits.