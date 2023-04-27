Mancherial murder: Five of a family arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Mancherial: Five persons of a family were arrested on the charges of murdering a lorry driver in full public view at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal, Mancherial on Tuesday.

Jaipur Assistant Commissioner of Police G Narender said the accused persons were Peddapalli Kanakaiah, a farmer, his wife Padma, children Sai, Shruti and Shwetha, all belonging to Indaram village.

The victim was Muske Mahesh (24) of Nazeerpalli in Jaipur.

On being interrogated, Kanakaiah confessed to committing the crime by taking assistance from his family members as they nursed a grudge against Mahesh for harassing his daughter Shruti for quite a long time. They had together hatched a plan to eliminate Mahesh who did not mend ways even after Shruti’s husband ended his life when intimate videos of Mahesh and Shruti were uploaded on Instagram.

Bought sickle 10 days back

Police said Kanakaiah’s son Sai bought the sickle from Godavarikhani 10 days ago. While Sai intercepted Mahesh, Kanakaiah held him and they bludgeoned him to death with a cement brick apart from hacking him with the sickle on April 25 at 8.30 am. The five then fled the spot on an auto-rickshaw.

Kanakaiah told the police that Shruti and Mahesh, who met in college, were in a relationship in 2020.

However, she started ignoring him after she got with his behavior. She was then married to a person from Naspur. Despite this, Mahesh continued to stalk her. Two cases were registered against Mahesh, while a case registered against Sai in the past.