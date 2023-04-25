Mancherial murder: Two cases were booked against victim, say cops

08:20 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Mancherial: Muske Mahesh, 24, a lorry driver who was stabbed and bludgeoned to death in Indaram by four persons of a family from the same village, had two cases were booked against him.

The cases, police said, were under sections of IT Act for harassing and circulating his intimate videos with Shruti and also on charges of trespassing into her residence. He was arrested and jailed for 35 days in 2022. He was counseled but did not mend ways and continued to stalk Shruti, police said.

Mahesh was stabbed and bludgeoned to death on Tuesday by Shruti’s father Kanakaiah, his wife Padma, daughter Mounika and son Sai. They had been nursing a grudge against him for circulating his intimate videos with Shruti, which allegedly led to her husband’s suicide and also of her mother-in-law. With Mahesh continuing to harass her even after she became a widow, they were infuriated and murdered him in broad daylight even as the public stood watching.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s mother Rajeshwari lodged a complaint with police. A murder case was registered against Kanakaiah, Padma, Shruthi, Sai and Shwetha for their role in the murder. It is learned that the family surrendered before the police after the killing.

