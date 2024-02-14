Four including woman arrested for murdering Dalit man in Mancherial

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan said Batte Padma, her husband Shekhar, her parents Odelu and Sugunakka were arrested for their role in the murder of Ramagiri Mahender (30) from Ponnaram village in Chennur mandal on Tuesday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 07:44 PM

Representational Image.

Mancherial: Four persons including a woman were arrested on charges of murdering a Dalit man at Kammaripelli village in Chennur mandal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan said Batte Padma, her husband Shekhar, her parents Odelu and Sugunakka were arrested for their role in the murder of Ramagiri Mahender (30) from Ponnaram village in Chennur mandal on Tuesday night. The four were detained from Chennur.

On being interrogated, Shekhar confessed to killing Mahender for maintaining an illicit affair with his wife. He took assistance from Padma and her parents when she asked the youngster to meet her in their residence. He disclosed that they beat him to death with large sticks. Shekhar and Odelu told the police that they set Mahender’s body on fire in a forest near Kammaripelli to destroy evidence. However, friends who had earlier accompanied him alerted his parents who approached the police on Wednesday, after which the police had recovered the partially charred body from the spot of the offence.