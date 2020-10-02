Two boys die in road accident under GWMC limits  

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Warangal Urban: Two minor boys were killed when a pickup truck (Bolero) hit them near Rampur under Dharmasagar police station limits on Friday. The deceased were identified as Teppa Nagaraju (13), son of Kumara Swamy, of Station Pendial and his cousin Teppa Vishal, son of Ajay, of Gudur village of Kamalapur mandal in the district. According to Dharmasagar Inspector B Ramesh Kumar the children were reportedly sitting on a culvert when the vehicle rammed into the culvert as one of the tyres of the vehicle got punctured. Both the children died on the spot. Bodies have been shifted to MGM Hospital for postmortem. Kazipet ACP Ravindra Kumar has also visited the accident spot. The driver of the pickup truck is reportedly absconding.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .