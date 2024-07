Hathras tragedy: 107 people killed in stampede at ‘satsang’

The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, says police.

By PTI Published Date - 2 July 2024, 05:54 PM

Hathras: Victims outside the Trauma Centre after a stampede broke out at a religious gathering, in Hathras district, Tuesday.

Hathras: At least 107 people were killed and several more injured in a stampede at a religious congregation in a village in Hathras district on Tuesday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh said the incident occurred at a ‘satsang’ in Pulrai village where people had gathered in large numbers.

The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar said.

According to officials, a team comprising the Agra additional director general of police and the divisional commissioner of Aligarh will probe the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede and instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures.

Adityanath also directed the district administration to arrange for proper treatment of those injured and immediately take them to hospitals. He wished them a speedy recovery.