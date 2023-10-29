| Two China Made Drones Recovered Near International Border In Punjabs Amritsar Tarn Taran

Two China-made drones recovered near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Published Date - 01:45 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Chandigarh: Two drones were recovered in two separate incidents near the International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, a BSF official said.

On the basis of specific information, a search operation was conducted by the Border Security Force near Daoke village in Amritsar on Sunday.

During the search, the BSF troops recovered a Chinese drone from a field, the official said.

On Saturday evening, another drone was recovered by the BSF in a joint operation with the Punjab Police in Dholan village in Tarn Taran.

The recovered drone was a Chinese quadcopter, the BSF official said.

Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by the BSF, the official added.