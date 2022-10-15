Two-day CREDAI property show inaugurated in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Minister E Dayakar Rao inaugurating the second edition of CREDAI Warangal Property Show 2022 on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with MLA Vinay Bhaskar inaugurated the second edition of CREDAI Warangal Property Show 2022 at Vishnu Priya Gardens on the Hunter Road in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao has appreciated the real estate sector for its contribution to the development of the tri-cities and generating employment for the youth.

“CREDAI Warangal is organising this property show to showcase the best real estate projects in the tri-cities viz Kazipet, Hanamkonda and Warangal. The two-day property show has brought nearly 100 real estate developers, vendors, and financial institutions offering the best properties and offers to home buyers under one roof,” he said.

E Prem Sagar Reddy, President-Elect, CREDAI Telangana, G Ram Reddy, Vice President CREDAI National, Ch Ramchandra Reddy, Chairman of CREDAI Telangana, D Murali Krishna Reddy, President, CREDAI Telangana, Indrasena Reddy, Secretary, Satyanarayana Reddy, President, CREDAI Warangal, and others were present at the programme.