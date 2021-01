Two detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Thursday issued orders detaining Mohd Sohail and Ahmed Hussain

Hyderabad: Two persons involved in criminal cases were detained under the PD Act. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Thursday issued orders detaining Mohd Sohail (20), an auto driver of Musheerabad, who was involved in property offences including murder for gain and bodily offences and Ahmed Hussain alias Gajini (26) of Purani Haveli, Mirchowk against whom a rowdy sheeter is maintained at Mirchowk.

