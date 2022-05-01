Youth drown in agricultural well in Jagitial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Representational Image

Jagitial: A twenty-one year old youth, Menuguri Akhilesh drowned in agriculture well in Potharam of Mallial mandal on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Akhilesh along with his friends went to agriculture well to take bath and drowned in the water as he did not know swimming.

The friends who accompanied him, tried to rescue him and shifted to Jagtial government hospital, wherein he was declared brought dead.

Upon receiving a complaint, the police visited the spot and took up investigation. The body has been sent for postmortem.

