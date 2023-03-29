Telangana: Yadadri, Wargal temples get ‘Eat Right Place of Worship’ certifications

The renowned Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Yadadri Bhuvangiri and Sri Vidya Saraswathi Saneschara Temple, Wargal, Siddipet have been certified as ‘Eat Right Place of Workship’ as per the benchmarks established by FSSAI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: The renowned Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Yadadri Bhuvangiri and Sri Vidya Saraswathi Saneschara Temple, Wargal, Siddipet have been certified as ‘Eat Right Place of Workship’ as per the benchmarks established by Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The FSSAI certification of ‘Eat Right Place of Worship’ will be valid for a period of two-years from March 28, 2023 to March 27, 2025.

The Eat Right Places of Worship certification is an initiative of FSSAI aimed at encouraging places of worship to adopt and maintain food safety and hygiene as well as convey food safety messages through such places among general public.

The certification is also aimed at creating awareness among places of worship to maintain quality and prevent malpractices and other irregularities while serving Prasadam. The FSSAI certification also stipulates that the temples follow proper regulatory compliance of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rule and Regulations.